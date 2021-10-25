Bayside seeks 20th straight state championship

Bayshore Christian also looks to defend 1A title in AHSAA state volleyball tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WKRG) — Nine lower Alabama teams in six classifications will be seeking state championships when the AHSAA volleyball tournament begins Tuesday in Birmingham.

Bayside Academy will be playing for a national record 20th consecutive state title. The top-ranked Admirals play their 5A quarterfinal game at noon Tuesday against Ramsey.

6A and 2A quarterfinals also begin Tuesday. In 6A, fourth-ranked St. Paul’s plays Athens, while fifth-ranked Saraland plays Hazel Green. In 2A, Washington County faces second-ranked Addison, while Orange Beach plays Spring Garden.

Wednesday, four local schools play quarterfinal matches. Defending 1A champion Bayshore Christian of Fairhope plays Marion at 9 a.m. In 7A, McGill-Toolen plays Grissom and Fairhope plays Thompson at 10:30 a.m. At noon, St. Michael plays second-ranked Madison County in 4A play.

Championship matches in 2A, 5A, and 6A will be played Wednesday. Title matches in 1A, 4A and 7A will be played Thursday.