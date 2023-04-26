BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Several local high schools have advanced to the second round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs set to begin Friday. WKRG caught up with Bayside Academy and Bayshore Christian during Wednesday’s practices.

Bayshore Christian is the top-ranked team in Class 2A. They swept Ranburne High School and outscored them 24-0 in the first round. They’ll travel to Pike Liberal Arts Friday for a doubleheader. First game set to begin at 4:30 p.m..

Coming off a Class 1A State Championship, head coach Jeff Hauge knows his team will need to play its best ball this weekend.

“Tough opponent in Pike Liberal Arts,” Hauge told WKRG. “They’ve won several AISA state championships in a row and they have a winning tradition. They know what it takes to win.”

Hauge said they “beefed up” their schedule and had their players “go through an extremely, extremely difficult schedule to prepare them [the players] for a series like this.”

Bayside Academy (4A) swept Handley with 15-0 and 9-3 wins in the first round. They’ll travel to Bibb County Friday for a doubleheader. First game set to begin at 4:30 p.m..

The Admirals have won 20 games this season and senior Jack Woods feels confident with the way his teammates are playing.

“I come out here every single day and I think there’s not a team out here that can beat us because, I mean, we’ve been playing our best baseball as of late and we look at we’re super hot right now and I’m excited to play them,” said Woods. “It’s going to be a good game.”

Woods added Bibb County is a “really good team” with a “lot of success this year.”

All Class 1A through 6A second round games will be played Friday and Saturday unless otherwise noted. The first round of the Class 7A playoffs also begins Friday.

Full local high school second round schedule (1A-7A):

Class 1A

Sweet Water at Kinston, Thursday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Friday 1 p.m.)

at Kinston, Thursday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Friday 1 p.m.) Brantley at Millry , Friday 4 & 6 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

, Friday 4 & 6 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon) Leroy at Red Level, Thursday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Friday 4 p.m.)

Class 2A

Wicksburg at St. Luke’s , Friday 1 & 3:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

, Friday 1 & 3:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon) Clarke County at Ariton, Friday 4 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.)

at Ariton, Friday 4 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.) Bayshore Christian at Pike Liberal Arts, Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

Class 3A

Childersburg at St. James , Friday 4:30 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

, Friday 4:30 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon) Providence Christian at Cottage Hill Christian (TBA)

Class 4A

Trinity Presbyterian at Satsuma , Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 11 a.m.)

, Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 11 a.m.) Geneva at UMS-Wright , Friday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.)

, Friday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.) T.R. Miller at American Christian, Friday 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.)

at American Christian, Friday 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.) Bayside Academy at Bibb County, Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday, noon)

Class 5A

St. Paul’s Episcopal at Tallassee, Friday 5 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

Class 6A

Spanish Fort at Northridge, Friday 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.)

at Northridge, Friday 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.) Saraland at Helena, Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

Class 7A