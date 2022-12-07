MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Baker High School marching band for being awarded WKRG’s Friday Night Football Fever Band of the Year sponsored by JBT Power.

The Hornets Marching Band is led by band director Sidney Dedeaux and drum majors Andrew Vo and Kylee Latham.

“The season went great,” said Dedaux. “They scored well at both of their competitions. What it means to me, I am doing my dream from the time I was little in grade school this is what I wanted to do and I haven’t wavered off that path one step all the way.”

Latham said the last year has been very fun and she has grown as a person too.

It [band] has shown me that music is more than what it is just playing the instrument,” said Latham. “There is so much more to it. There are so many parts to it and things you have to bring into it and it was amazing to leave this wonderful group of people.”

“It was fun,” said Vo. “It was like spectacular actually. Our competition season was honestly amazing that we placed so high and got so many awards for it.”

Ben Wood with JBT Power said this is their first band of the year award and the Baker band “sent the bar for the entire season and they never let go of it [the award].”

“It’s great,” said Wood. “We enjoy the opportunity to be able to sponsor the segment and we enjoyed being a part of the band and rewarding them on an incredible season.”