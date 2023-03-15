MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baker High School’s Labaron Philon was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Alabama Men’s Basketball Player of the Year Wednesday.

The Auburn commit continues to rack up the postseason awards after being named MaxPrep’s Alabama High School Basketball Player of the Year last week.

The 6-foot-4 junior lead the Hornets to a 25-7 record and a trip to the 7A state quarterfinals last season.

Philon averaged 35 points and six rebounds per game. He shot 50% from the field during his junior season. The high-scoring point guard turned in a career-high 51 points last November.

Philon has 2,310 career points and is on pace to become a top 10 scorer in state history. He is the No. 1 ranked player in the state and 40th ranked player in the nation for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com.

Philon committed to the Tigers on Feb. 3, 2023. WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli was at Baker’s arena for the announcement.

Labaron Philon commits to Auburn University on Feb. 3, 2023. (WKRG)