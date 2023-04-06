MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baker High School point guard and Auburn University commit Labaron Philon was recognized for his outstanding 2022 season with Alabama’s Mr. Basketball Award, which honors the state’s top high school basketball player, at a Thursday ceremony in Montgomery.

Philon helped lead the Hornets to a 25-7 record and a trip to the 7A state quarterfinals last season. He was also named Alabama basketball Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPrep’s Alabama High School Basketball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-4 junior averaged 35 points and six rebounds per game. He shot 50% from the field during his junior season. The high-scoring point guard turned in a career-high 51 points last November.

Philon has 2,310 career points and is on pace to become a top 10 scorer in state history. He is the No. 1 ranked player in the state and 40th ranked player in the nation for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com.

Philon committed to the Tigers in February 2023. WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli was at Baker’s arena for the announcement.

This is the second consecutive year a Mobile-native has won Alabama’s Mr. Basketball and fifth since 1998. McGill-Toolen alum and Arkansas forward Barry Dunning Jr. won it in 2022.

2022 — Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

2015 — Dazon Ingram, Theodore

2002 — Kennedy Winston, Blount

1998 — Sam Haginas, UMS-Wright

Clean sweep:

Alabama’s Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football are both Mobile-natives. Saraland Spartans wide receiver and University of Alabama commit Ryan Williams took home the honor in January.