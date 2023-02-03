Labaron Philon, the No. 1 player in the state for the Class of 2024, commits to Auburn University.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Baker High School’s Labaron Philon announced his commitment to Auburn University Friday afternoon during a school pep rally.

Philon, the reigning Class 7A player of the year and No. 1 player in the state for the Class of 2024 per 247sports.com, chose the Tigers over Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kansas.

The 6-foot-4 junior point guard is averaging 36.6 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Hornets who secured an area championship in Class 7A.

Philon joins the No. 5-ranked Auburn recruiting class. Bruce Pearl picked up a commitment from five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford on Wednesday.

The Hornets (21-6, 6-0 region) will wrap up the regular season against Cottage Hill Christian Academy tonight before hosting the area tournament.

The Hornets are set to play Alma Bryant High School at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. The winner of that game will play the winner of Mary G. Montgomery/Davidson in the area championship Thursday, Feb. 9 at Baker. The winner will then advance to the regional round.