MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baker High School baseball team had four seniors sign scholarships to play collegiate baseball Monday afternoon.

The Hornets are the defending Class 7A, Area 1 champions and reached the second round of the AHSAA playoffs last season.

List of signings:

Connor Fadalla- LB Wallace Community College Paxton Cooper- Coastal Alabama East Community College Landon Vayda- Bishop State Community College Zack Munger- Bishop State Community College

“I couldn’t be happier for these four young men we just had signing and one thing I talked about with them is the type of kids they are,” said Head Coach Tyler Minto. “They are hard workers. They are tough, those kids, and being able tell their college coaches they are scrappers, they will fight for them, that’s what makes me proud as a coach.”

The Hornets begin the 2023 season at home against Oxford Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.. They will also kick off a 36-game preseason schedule featuring high school and college teams at Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium from February 25 until March 27.

The Hornets will face off against Pensacola High School at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.. The full Baker High School varsity baseball schedule can be found here.