B.C. Rain’s season ends in boys 6A semifinal in Birmingham

Class 6A Boys’ Semifinals: Bessemer City 64, B.C. Rain 55
(WKRG) — Bessemer City’s strong inside presence proved to be the difference Wednesday as the Tigers downed B.C. Rain 64-55 to earn the school’s first berth in the 98th AHSAA Class 6A State Basketball Championship finals. The victory sets up Saturday’s Class 6A finals at the BJCC Legacy Center with Birmingham city rival Huffman (31-3) at 2:15 p.m. Demetrice Hardin led all scorers with 30 points for Coach Edwin Burke’s B.C. Rain squad. He was 10-of-14 shooting with a 6-of-8 effort from behind the 3-point arc and was also 4-for-4 at the foul line. Aaron Powe also contributed 16 points. Valdree Howard cleared seven rebounds and had three assists.