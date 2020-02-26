B.C. Rain’s season ends in boys 6A semifinal in Birmingham

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - “I’ve been told by the parents that I’m kind of the talk of Mobile right now when it comes to these figures, especially with the players,” joked Kevin Cousino.

The talk of the high school sports scene in Mobile happens to be a gentlemen from Toledo, Ohio. Kevin Cousino spent over a year working on a special gift for each senior on the St. Paul’s football team.