MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Auburn Tigers Head Coach Hugh Freeze visited Hancock Whitney Stadium Tuesday afternoon for the first practice of Senior Bowl week. The Tigers are represented by defensive lineman Derick Hall and linebacker Eku Leota.

Hall and Leota are both on the American team.

A Gulfport, Miss. native, Hall is projected as a late first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to draft analyst Mel Kiper.

WKRG caught up with Hall and Leota following Tuesday’s practice. Both Tigers echoed the same statement. They are working to make each other better.

“You know, we both put on pads today, he [Leota] was smiling, I was smiling,” said Hall. “It was good to be back out here together and playing together one more time and helping each other like we did in college. Giving each other the ins and outs of what we can do better and also learn from the best.”

Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with newly hired Freeze who told WKRG he wish he could have convinced both guys to stay on The Plains a bit longer.

“For years, Auburn has put guys in the NFL and even with the lack of Auburn type of success the last few years, that is still the case,” said Freeze. “They [Hall and Leota] have been incredible coming around the building and they are great human beings and football players. So, I am thrilled that we can celebrate a little bit with them today.”

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network. Purchase a ticket online. There will be tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ and the Senior Bowl Team Walk ahead of kickoff.

Simone Eli will have coverage throughout the week including practice footage, sound from coaches and players and more on regularly scheduled newscasts and WKRG.com.