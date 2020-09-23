Auburn to football fans: No TP rolling on replanted oaks

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University is asking fans to avoid rolling its replanted oak trees with toilet paper as football games begin on campus. A statement from the school says two oaks that were planted in 2017 and 10 descendant trees all had a good growing season this year. But a specialist says the trees still need special care, and a ban on rolling will allow time for them to become acclimated to their environment. A University of Alabama fan pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning the original trees at Auburn’s Toomer’s Corner. Tiger fans traditionally gather there after victories to throw rolls of toilet paper over the oaks.