Auburn to football fans: No TP rolling on replanted oaks

A statement from the school says two oaks that were planted in 2017 and 10 descendant trees all had a good growing season this year.

AUBURN, AL – SEPTEMBER 10: Fans of the Auburn Tigers roll trees at Toomer’s Corner after defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Jordan Hare Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. The Auburn Tigers defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 51-14.(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University is asking fans to avoid rolling its replanted oak trees with toilet paper as football games begin on campus. A statement from the school says two oaks that were planted in 2017 and 10 descendant trees all had a good growing season this year. But a specialist says the trees still need special care, and a ban on rolling will allow time for them to become acclimated to their environment. A University of Alabama fan pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning the original trees at Auburn’s Toomer’s Corner. Tiger fans traditionally gather there after victories to throw rolls of toilet paper over the oaks.

