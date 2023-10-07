MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast area will be well-represented in this year’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star football game in December.

Nine senior students-athletes from seven schools in the WKRG viewing area were selected to play in the annual All-Star game. Two local head coaches were also chosen for the all-star team’s staff. The selections are made annually by the the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA).



A duo of Auburn wide receiver commits headline local stars on the Alabama All-Star roster. Foley 5-star Perry Thompson and Baker 4-star Bryce Cain were chosen as two of the top receivers in the state for the 2024 class.



Thompson helped Foley to a win over rival Fairhope in week 7 of the season. The Lions standout caught a 93-yard touchdown pass in the first half Thursday to help Foley to a significant 7A Region 1 win. Thompson has accounted for 564 total yards this season and 6 touchdowns (4 receiving, 1 rushing and 1 passing). The Lions host Alma Bryant on Friday, October 13th.



Baker’s Bryce Cain caught two first half touchdowns in the Hornet’s week 7 win over Alma Bryant. 10th-ranked Baker travels to 4th-ranked MGM for “The Battle of West Mobile” on Friday, October 13th, which will very likely determine the 7A Region 1 Champion.



Three South Alabama commits will represent the Mobile-area in the All-Star game. Mary G. Montgomery quarterback Jared Hollins, St. Paul’s offensive lineman Asher Hale and Theodore defensive lineman Kevin Norwood — each set to sign with the Jaguar’s 2024 class — were chosen to the all-star game roster.



Hollins had been dominate in his senior season for MGM. The Vikings quarterback has thrown 18 touchdowns and passed for more than 1600 yards through 7 games this season. He’s also rushed for 269 yards on 37 carries (7.3 yard per carry) and 5 scores. The Vikings are 7-0 this season.



Local student-athletes on 2023 Alabama All-Star team:

Jamison Curtis – Saraland DE/LB (Memphis)

Cole McConathy – Spanish Fort DE/LB (Louisville)

Cameron Pruitt – Theodore DE/LB (Miami)

Kevin Norwood – Theodore DL (South Alabama)

Daylan Martin – Saraland OL (uncommitted)

Asher Hale – St. Paul’s OL (South Alabama)

Jared Hollins – MGM QB (South Alabama)

Bryce Cain – Baker WR (Auburn)

Perry Thompson – Foley WR (Auburn)



Local coaches on 2023 Alabama All-Star staff:

Jeff Kelly – Saraland

Deric Scott – Foley



Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly led the Spartans to their first ever state championship last year. He has compiled a 125-35 record in 13 seasons at Saraland, with playoff appearances each year. The Spartans are currently 7-0 and have been ranked #1 in Class 6A all season.



Deric Scott led Foley to a 7A Region 1 Championship in 2022. The Lions are currently 3-3 overall, 1-2 in region play.



Enterprise High School’s Ben Blackmon will be the head coach for the Alabama All-Stars. Blackmon led Spanish Fort to a state title in 2015 and two runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020. He left for Enterprise last season — the Wildcats were 8-4 in 2022. Blackmon was the head coach at Gulf Shores from 2011 to 2014.



From the AHSAA press release:



The Alabama All-Star squad includes 26 players who are committed play collegiately at NCAA Division I schools – ranging from Oregon to the University of Miami. Of those committed, 14 players plan to sign with a school in the SEC. 14 senior all-stars remain uncommitted.



Of the players committed, six have made verbal commitments to the University of Alabama and five have announced they will play for Auburn University.



Crimson Tide commitments include Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe, who earned a spot on the all-star squad at defensive back. Mbakwe, who plans to enroll at UA in January, is also an outstanding athlete and the Cougars’ quarterback and part-time wide receiver.



Other Alabama commits on the all-star roster include: Gadsden City defensive back Dre Kirpatrick, linebacker Quinton Reese of Ramsay, defensive linemen Jeremiah Beaman of Parker and Isaia Faga of Central-Phenix City, and Brookwood offensive lineman Mike Bramblett.



The all-stars who have committed to Auburn include: Anniston defensive back Jayden Lewis, defensive lineman Malik Blocton of Pike Road, Andalusia running back Jamarion Burnett, receivers Bryce Cain of Baker and Perry Thompson of Foley.



The 2023 Alabama All-Star Football Roster: