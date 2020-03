The track and series officials are working through possible dates later in the season to hold the race.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The ARCA Pensacola 200 scheduled for this weekend at Five Flags Speedway has officially been postponed due to health concerns surrounding coronavirus.

The track announced the news in a release Thursday afternoon, and said there is no official make-up date scheduled.

Those that purchased tickets are asked to keep them until the rescheduled date is announced.