Amanda Jones named beach volleyball coach at Spring Hill

MOBILE, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Spring Hill College Department of Athletics has named Amanda Jones as the head coach of beach volleyball and assistant coach for court volleyball. Jones joins the Badgers after two seasons as an assistant court volleyball coach at the University of West Florida (UWF) and five seasons as the head coach of Point University in Georgia. During her years in Pensacola, she also served as the Master Club Coach for the West Florida Waves Volleyball Club.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the head beach volleyball coach and court volleyball assistant by such a prestigious institution as Spring Hill College,” said Jones. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work next to and under famed Coach Peggy Martin! I am eternally grateful and look forward to an excellent season here at SHC.”

Prior to her stints at Point and UWF, Jones served as head volleyball coach of First Assembly Christian School in 2014 and the director/head coach of East Alabama Volleyball Club from 2013-15. She was a graduate assistant at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) for two seasons (2012-2013) where she helped guide the Golden Eagles to a 17-14 record in the 2013 season.

SHC Director of Volleyball and court volleyball head coach Peggy Martin added her welcome and endorsement of Jones. “I am really pleased to add Amanda to our staff for indoor and beach volleyball,” she said. “Her experience at many levels is off the charts. I’m hoping I can learn from her moving forward and that we can work well together to improve our Badger volleyball culture and experience for our student athletes.”

Jones began her collegiate playing career at Missouri State-West Plains Community College in 2007, before transferring to Evangel University (Mo.). She was a three-year starter at Evangel and a 3-time All-Heart of America Athletic Conference performer, leading Evangel to back-to-back conference championships in 2009 and 2010.

Jones’ previous coaching experiences include head coaching positions with Hub City Volleyball Club (2012-2013), the Springfield Stars Volleyball Club (2008-2012) and the West Plains Volleyball Club (2007-2008). She was also a student assistant for Evangel in 2011.

A native of Willard, Mo., Jones received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from Evangel in 2012. She also earned a Master of Science in Human Performance with an emphasis in Physical Education from USM in 2013.

The Badgers will open the 2021 season on Monday, February 22, with a home doubleheader versus the Huntingdon College Hawks at the Jim and Betty Walsh Beach Volleyball Facility beginning at 11 a.m.