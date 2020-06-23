Alternative Baseball League plans to expand along the Gulf Coast

“You may never know what you’ll get talent wise and you’ll know what we can accomplish until you set the barrier aside and help us power through the perceptions,” said Duncan.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Here at Alternative Baseball I call it a baseball experience,” said Alternative Baseball League founder and commissioner Taylor Duncan.

Taylor Duncan was diagnosed with autism when he was four years old. Like most kids, he grew up with big league dreams, however he didn’t have many chances to get out on the diamond.

“I faced a lot of social stigma from those that thought they knew what those with autism could and couldn’t do,” said Duncan. “I wasn’t allowed to participate in traditional baseball and traditional sports because coache’s perceptions of what a person with a disability can and cannot accomplish.”

Duncan is now making sure everyone has a chance to live out their baseball dreams. He started the Alternative Baseball League in 2016, and the league now has close to 30 teams in 14 states.

“We give them the chance to show what they can do. We don’t have negativity or preconceived notions here. In fact it’s the opposite, we usually push them outside their comfort zone,” said Duncan.

The goal is to break barriers and shatter perception.

“You may never know what you’ll get talent wise and you’ll know what we can accomplish until you set the barrier aside and help us power through the perceptions,” said Duncan.

And the plan is to bring the league to our area soon.

“We cannot wait to bring this to the Mobile/Pensacola area once we find that volunteer coach because I know that we’ll touch many more lives,” said Duncan.

If you’re interested in helping out as a volunteer in our area, click here to sign up.

