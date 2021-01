Alabama quarterback Mac Jones signals during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has officially accepted his Senior Bowl invite and will be coming to Mobile next week.

Jones led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season and a win over Ohio State in the National Championship Game. He also finished third in Heisman voting this year.

Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 203.1 this past season in Tuscaloosa.