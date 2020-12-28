Alabama’s Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands off to running back Najee Harris (22) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

(AP) — Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team. They lead a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.