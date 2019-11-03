Alabama State Volleyball Finals: Bayside wins 18th straight championship

(WKRG) — Four local teams played in the state volleyball finals Thursday in Birmingham.

Bayside Academy faced Providence Christian in the 4A Title game; Bayside won its 18th straight championship and 28th overall.

Another championship to report, Spanish Fort succesfully defended their 6A Title, beating Hazel Green. It’s the Toros’ third state championship in the past five years.

In Class 7A, defending champ McGill fell to Mountain Brook 3-0. In 6A, congratulations to Spanish Fort, the Toros won the title for the second straight year. In 4A, Faith Academy lost 3 to nothing to Jasper.