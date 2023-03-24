LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WIAT) — The Alabama men’s basketball season ended in the Sweet 16 on Friday, as the No. 1 overall seed Crimson Tide fell to fifth-seeded San Diego State, 71-64, at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Aztecs took a 51-48 lead at 8:39 in the second half and never looked back, though Alabama was down, 66-64, with 47 seconds left. The Crimson Tide led by as many as nine in the second half. San Diego State was up, 28-23, at halftime.

In the thrilling NCAA Tournament contest, San Diego State made three more field goals than Alabama. Alabama converted on three of its 27 shots from beyond the arc. Overall, the Crimson Tide were 32.4% from the field.

SEC Player of the Year forward Brandon Miller tallied nine points despite taking 19 shots. Three Alabama student-athletes notched 10 or more points, including guard Mark Sears, who recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell paced all scorers with 21 points.

Alabama’s final record for the 2022-23 campaign is 31-6.