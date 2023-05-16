(WHNT) – Athletes from both Alabama and Auburn have been named the 2022-2023 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Leaders of the Year.

Each year, every SEC school nominates a male and female athlete for the award. From those nominees, a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities selects the award winners.

Derek Maas, a member of the Alabama Swimming and Diving team, was selected as the male recipient of the award. Sara Pacer, a member of the Auburn Track and Field and Cross Country team, was selected as the female recipient of the award.

Maas and Pacer will each receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship from the SEC with the other nominees receiving $5,000.

“Sara and Derek epitomize the complete SEC college athlete experience by their commitment to their communities and their success in competition and in the classroom,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “They are tremendous representatives of the many SEC college athletes across our universities who have a positive impact on their communities. Congratulations to Sara and Derek, their families and the universities they represent.”

This is the second time that Alabama and Auburn athletes received the award in the same year. In 2002, Eric vanGoethem from Auburn and Andree’ Pickens from Alabama took home the award in the same year.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

A full list of all the nominees for the 2022-2023 award can be found here.