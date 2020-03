The AHSAA also announced that their Hall of Fame Banquet will be postponed until June 22nd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama High School Athletic Association sent out a statement on Friday saying they’re monitoring the conditions surrounding COVID-19.

The AHSAA says events with 500 or more in attendance from outside a school’s student body should be cancelled or limited to a recommended number.

Compliance with that recommendation will be the responsibility of schools and school boards.

The AHSAA also announced that their Hall of Fame Banquet will be postponed until June 22nd.