MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the ongoing wage dispute between umpires and the AHSAA for the high school baseball season. WKRG broke this story Tuesday night with an exclusive interview with 20-year umpire Josh Walter.

The AHSAA sets rates that umpires are paid and have threatened schools with sanctions and fines if they agree to pay the officials more.

“The AHSAA appreciates its contest officials in all sports and works diligently to keep AHSAA fees comparable to other Section 3 State Associations while weighing the impact increased fees might have on our member schools and the sports they can offer for their student-athletes,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs in a statement.

The statement also said even if a pay increase was approved during the April Board meeting, it would not go into effect until the following school year.

“Because schools preset budgets at the beginning of the school year and because the AHSAA operates around a June 1 to May 31 school year, if the Board approves a proposal to increase officials’ fee schedules at the April meeting, the adjusted fees would go into effect with the next school year,” reads the statement.

The AHSAA said they “respect the concerns by our contest officials and is working through the process to determine appropriate action to address those concerns and the concerns of its member schools.”

On Tuesday, WKRG spoke exclusively with 20-year umpire Josh Walter, who said the idea of the opening day being delayed is “terrifying.”

“What’s normally a really happy time of year a baseball even kind of feel, our guys are shining shoes and everybody is all excited,” Walter. “We’re sitting here 48 hours before the season starts and we don’t really know what we’ll be doing on Thursday night.”

The season is expected to kick off Thursday, Feb. 16. Mobile County Public Schools told WKRG they “are looking forward to starting baseball season on Thursday, with umpires.”

Baldwin County Public Schools told WKRG “at this time, we are following the lead of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.”