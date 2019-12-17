AHSAA announces new classifications in High School Sports for 2020-2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some local school s are making a move in classification for high school sports during the 2020-2021 school year.

Local schools and teams moving:

McGill-Toolen 7A to 6A .

(McGill-Toolen’s volleyball team stays 7A due to competitive balance. )

Daphne 6A to 7A.

St. Paul’s 6A to 5A .

Citronelle 5A to 6A.

B. C. Rain 6A to 5A.

UMS-Wright 4A to 5A.

(UMS-Wright school moves up to 5A due to enrollment.)

Vigor 5A to 4A.

Mobile Christian 3A to 4A.

St. Michael 3A to 4A.

Elberta 2A to 5A.

Andalusia 4A to 5A.

Jackson 5A to 4A.

Clarke Co. 3A to 2A.

Bayside Academy’s Volleyball team moves up from 4A to 5A after winning 18-straight state titles.

St. Luke’s 2A to 3A.

The AHSAA reclassifies every 2 years based on enrollment and a competitive balance factor. Competitive Balance was adopted to place successful teams into a higher class. For the first time, enrollment was based on grades 9-11 instead of 10-12.

