AFC Mobile Announces Formation of AFC Mobile Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – AFC Mobile, Mobile’s minor league
soccer team, will form a youth soccer academy, beginning Fall 2020. The
AFC Mobile Academy will develop soccer players of all ages in Mobile and
the surrounding areas through a unified system of coaches, teams, and
training philosophies. Working with the community of Mobile and
utilizing relationships throughout the country, the AFC Mobile Academy
will strive to create opportunities for young players, while building a
community of passionate and knowledgeable soccer players and people.
“This is a step we’ve been talking about for a few years, but we wanted
to make sure we could execute our vision and do things the right way,”
said AFC Mobile board member Sean Landry. “The AFC Mobile Academy will
enable us to dedicate ourselves to producing the next generation of AFC
Mobile players and supporters. We’re committed to producing players who
are passionate and knowledgeable about the game and their community. Our
academy will be transparent and cohesive, part of one club with one
philosophy from our youngest players to our oldest. Today’s announcement
is the first step on a long path that we hope will lead to the continued
growth of the game in and around Mobile.”
The AFC Mobile Academy intends to field teams in the Fall of 2020 and
will be open to both boys and girls. The Academy’s first group of teams
will be built with the players and coaches of the former Mobile Texans
youth club, a satellite club of the Pensacola-based Gulf Coast Texans.
AFC Mobile head coach Steve Wieczorek will head the project as the
academy’s Technical Director. Former Texans director of coaching and
Indiana University forward Craig Ginsberg will assist Wieczorek as the
academy director in 2020-21.
“I’m certainly excited and eager to expand my role at AFC Mobile as
Technical Director of the youth academy,” Wieczorek said, “With the AFC
Mobile Academy, the senior club is creating a clear pathway for young
players to reach their highest potential and develop a life-long love
for the game.”
Wieczorek has served as the head coach of the AFC Mobile senior team
since 2019. In his first season, he led the team to its first-ever GCPL
playoff berth and secured the most points in the GCPL eastern
conference. In addition to his duties with AFC Mobile, he has been the
Spring Hill College men’s soccer coach since 2015. In 2017, his team
secured the best finish in program history by finishing 12-3 and 2nd in
the Gulf South Conference. In 2018, he bettered that mark by becoming
the only team in Gulf South Conference history to go undefeated in
conference play, winning both the Regular Season and Gulf South
Conference tournament championships. He has won more matches than any
head coach in the program’s history.
Prior to moving to Mobile, Wieczorek served as an assistant coach at
Siena College, the University of Bridgeport, Duquesne University and
Oregon State, during which time he coached and recruited multiple future
professional players, including Pac-12 player of the year and MLS No. 2
overall draft pick Khiry Shelton. He holds an NSCAA Premier Diploma and
a “C” License from the Football Association of Wales, with plans to
complete the UEFA B License in 2021. He is a candidate for a PhD in
Sports Management, with a projected completion date of August 2020.
“From the first day as coach of our senior team, Steve has been
unbelievably passionate about our club and its growth. I’ve rarely
encountered anyone with the technical and coaching knowledge he has.
With that passion, his experience coaching all over the country, his
track record of coaching players who have seen success in the highest
professional and collegiate ranks in America, our young players will be
in good hands,” Landry said. “Throughout the planning process for this
launch, he’s shown himself to be absolutely dedicated to the personal
development of every player in our academy, on and off the field. He
brings a clear vision of how he wants AFC Mobile teams to play, and how
to develop players from our junior academy to our oldest teams. We’re
thrilled to work with him in this expanded capacity, and I know our
academy coaches will be as well.”