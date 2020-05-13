AFC Mobile Announces Formation of AFC Mobile Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – AFC Mobile, Mobile’s minor league

soccer team, will form a youth soccer academy, beginning Fall 2020. The

AFC Mobile Academy will develop soccer players of all ages in Mobile and

the surrounding areas through a unified system of coaches, teams, and

training philosophies. Working with the community of Mobile and

utilizing relationships throughout the country, the AFC Mobile Academy

will strive to create opportunities for young players, while building a

community of passionate and knowledgeable soccer players and people.

“This is a step we’ve been talking about for a few years, but we wanted

to make sure we could execute our vision and do things the right way,”

said AFC Mobile board member Sean Landry. “The AFC Mobile Academy will

enable us to dedicate ourselves to producing the next generation of AFC

Mobile players and supporters. We’re committed to producing players who

are passionate and knowledgeable about the game and their community. Our

academy will be transparent and cohesive, part of one club with one

philosophy from our youngest players to our oldest. Today’s announcement

is the first step on a long path that we hope will lead to the continued

growth of the game in and around Mobile.”

The AFC Mobile Academy intends to field teams in the Fall of 2020 and

will be open to both boys and girls. The Academy’s first group of teams

will be built with the players and coaches of the former Mobile Texans

youth club, a satellite club of the Pensacola-based Gulf Coast Texans.

AFC Mobile head coach Steve Wieczorek will head the project as the

academy’s Technical Director. Former Texans director of coaching and

Indiana University forward Craig Ginsberg will assist Wieczorek as the

academy director in 2020-21.

“I’m certainly excited and eager to expand my role at AFC Mobile as

Technical Director of the youth academy,” Wieczorek said, “With the AFC

Mobile Academy, the senior club is creating a clear pathway for young

players to reach their highest potential and develop a life-long love

for the game.”

Wieczorek has served as the head coach of the AFC Mobile senior team

since 2019. In his first season, he led the team to its first-ever GCPL

playoff berth and secured the most points in the GCPL eastern

conference. In addition to his duties with AFC Mobile, he has been the

Spring Hill College men’s soccer coach since 2015. In 2017, his team

secured the best finish in program history by finishing 12-3 and 2nd in

the Gulf South Conference. In 2018, he bettered that mark by becoming

the only team in Gulf South Conference history to go undefeated in

conference play, winning both the Regular Season and Gulf South

Conference tournament championships. He has won more matches than any

head coach in the program’s history.

Prior to moving to Mobile, Wieczorek served as an assistant coach at

Siena College, the University of Bridgeport, Duquesne University and

Oregon State, during which time he coached and recruited multiple future

professional players, including Pac-12 player of the year and MLS No. 2

overall draft pick Khiry Shelton. He holds an NSCAA Premier Diploma and

a “C” License from the Football Association of Wales, with plans to

complete the UEFA B License in 2021. He is a candidate for a PhD in

Sports Management, with a projected completion date of August 2020.

“From the first day as coach of our senior team, Steve has been

unbelievably passionate about our club and its growth. I’ve rarely

encountered anyone with the technical and coaching knowledge he has.

With that passion, his experience coaching all over the country, his

track record of coaching players who have seen success in the highest

professional and collegiate ranks in America, our young players will be

in good hands,” Landry said. “Throughout the planning process for this

launch, he’s shown himself to be absolutely dedicated to the personal

development of every player in our academy, on and off the field. He

brings a clear vision of how he wants AFC Mobile teams to play, and how

to develop players from our junior academy to our oldest teams. We’re

thrilled to work with him in this expanded capacity, and I know our

academy coaches will be as well.”