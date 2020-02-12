AFC Mobile announces 2020 NPSL schedule

Mobile, Alabama – February 11, 2020 -AFC Mobile announced its 2020 NPSL
schedule on Wednesday, including a highly-anticipated Mobile-New Orleans
home-and-home tilt, back-to-back matches against longtime rivals Port
City FC, and the second annual Moon Pie Match against Chattanooga FC.
The season will be the team’s first in the National Premier Soccer
League, the top summer soccer league in the country, sanctioned by the
US Adult Soccer Association. The 91-team NPSL offers direct
qualification to the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, which pits clubs from every
division in American soccer against one another in single-knockout
competition.
“We are certainly excited about the upcoming campaign. We will see some
familiar faces and create new rivalries which will be fantastic for our
supporters and special for the players,” said AFC Mobile head coach
Steve Wieczorek. “The schedule will be tough but I know that we are up
for it and ready to give everything for the club and our loyal
supporters.”
The Azaleas will open their 2020 campaign on May 7th on the road against
the Jacksonville Armada U23s. AFC Mobile will then travel to New
Orleans, Louisiana to face the New Orleans Jesters on May 16th. This
will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2018 when the
Jesters beat the Azaleas 2-1 in a preseason friendly in Mobile.
AFC Mobile will play its home opener on May 23rd when the Jacksonville
Armada U23s travel to the Archbishop Lipscomb Athletic Complex (“The
Lip”). Mobile will spend the next two weeks on the road facing familiar
opposition in Tallahassee SC and Pensacola FC. Both clubs are joining
AFC Mobile in moving from the Gulf Coast Premier League to the Gulf
Coast Conference of the NPSL. Mobile will return home on June 6th to
host the Jesters, who spent 2019 on hiatus after an NPSL Southeastern
Conference Finals appearance in 2018.
The Forgotten Coast Cup will be renewed when Port City FC travels to
Mobile on June 13th and AFC Mobile heads to Gulfport the following
weekend on June 20th. The Azaleas will play host to Tallahassee SC the
following weekend on June 27th.
On July 1st, AFC Mobile will travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee to take on
Chattanooga FC of the National Independent Soccer Association, the third
division of American professional soccer, in the second annual Moon Pie
Match friendly.
“Renewing our match against CFC is another important part of the journey
forward as an organization. We get to measure ourselves against an
established successful club and play in an outstanding environment,”
Wieczorek said.
The Match for the Moon Pie will pit AFC Mobile against a fully
professional Chattanooga FC led by former University of Mobile coaching
great Peter Fuller. The winner will take home a professional
wrestling-style belt adorned with a Moon Pie Championship logo.
“It’s exciting for us to see some familiar faces come back to Finley
(Stadium) this summer,” said Jeremey Alumbaugh, Managing Director of
Chattanooga FC. “Having AFC Mobile return for the Moon Pie Match will
give our fans and supporters a great treat and we are anxious for the
2020 season to begin.”
AFC Mobile will conclude the regular season the following Saturday on
the Fourth of July by hosting Pensacola FC at the Lip. All home matches
will kick-off at 7 p.m. at the Archbishop Oscar H. Lipscomb Athletic
Complex.