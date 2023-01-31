MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl has officially kicked off. Tuesday morning featured an introductory press conference at the Mobile Convention Center.

Executive director Jim Nagy, American team’s Max Duggan (TCU) and National team’s Isaiah Foskey (ND) spoke to over a hundred media personnel.

Nagy opened up the presser thanking everyone for making the trip to Mobile and jokingly said he’s even looking forward to the 75th annual Senior Bowl.

10 college coaches will be at Hancock Whitney Stadium during Tuesday’s practices including Auburn’s High Freeze, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian and UAB’s Trent Dilfer.

“That’s what makes the Senior Bowl different,” said Nagy. “It’s always good to see those guys [coaches] because it’s harder for me to get out as much.”

Heisman finalist Duggan spoke on his remarkable season with the Horned Frogs.

Max Duggan, TCU (QB)

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (DL)

Jim Nagy, Executive Director

“This season was very eventful, with a lot of things going on,” said Duggan. “It’s something TCU football and Fort Worth are going to remember for a long time. Obviously, not the way we wanted it to end, but proud to get the program going in a better spot.”

Duggan also mentioned he wanted to showcase his “all-around football knowledge” this week.

All-American Foskey, a California native, mentioned how he wished Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o was in Mobile. The linebacker did not travel due to an injury.

“We went to the same high school so we’re good friends,” said Foskey. “It’s funny, everyone associates Antioch, Calf. with Najee Harris, so it’s good we’re all representing.”

Foskey became the Fighting Irish’s all-time sack leader last season, breaking Justin Tuck’s record.

“That was a crazy experience,” said Foskey. “First time playing in the snow, senior night against Boston College. Lots of hype and emotion towards that game. I have a good relationship with Justin Tuck too. It was an exciting moment for me.”

This year’s event also features several local talents including former McGill-Toolen High School teammates Carlton Martial Jr. (Troy) and Jakorian Bennett (Maryland).

Over a dozen University of South Alabama, University of Alabama and Auburn University players are in Mobile. Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews is also here.

Full list of players:

Alabama

Byron Young (DL)

DJ Dale (DL)

Cameron Latu (TE)

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL)

Demarcco Hellams (DB)

Tyler Steen (OL)

Auburn

Derick Hall (DL)

Eku Leota (LB)

South Alabama

Darrell Luter Jr. (DB)

Jalen Wayne (WR)

