PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The 56th annual Snowball Derby is underway at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola. The popular race attracts large crowds and features some of the best drivers on several classes. Competitive racing began Thursday night and the track will host races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A trio of Mobile natives swept the checkered flags on the opening night of competition.

Thursday winners:

Pro Truck 50: Steven Davis (Mobile, AL)

Sportsmen 50: James Patrick (Mobile, AL)

Pure Stock 35: Robert Loper (Mobile, AL)

This story will be updated.