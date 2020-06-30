5 Flags Speedway adjusts to new normal for racing along the Gulf Coast

“Our local division races have been really competitive. Between the Mobile and Pensacola drivers, we just have great racing going on on the local front,” said Bryant.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – “We’ve had five events, our spectators and competitors have been very cooperative in following the guidelines we set forth,” said Tim Bryant with 5 Flags Speedway.

Racing returned to the Gulf Coast back in early May at 5 Flags Speedway. With new COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the track’s reopening has been a success.

“As far as taking people’s temperatures and the extra sanitation measure we’ve put in place, people are very appreciative of that,” said Bryant.

5 Flags has a full slate of races planned for this summer, and Bryant tells me the recent COVID-19 numbers in Florida haven’t affected their schedule, but it has provided a reminder that life isn’t fully back to normal yet.

“I’ll tell you we’re refocusing to see if we’re taking enough precautions with the increase in cases, but right now we don’t have any plans to change things going forward. Our next event is scheduled for July 17th,” said Bryant.

Since reopening, the action on the track has kept race fans on the edge of their seats.

“Our local division races have been really competitive. Between the Mobile and Pensacola drivers, we just have great racing going on on the local front,” said Bryant. “There is some great young talent. Grant Thompson, everyone is keeping their eyes on him. Daryl McDonald III is doing excellent in our Pure Stock division.”

The track recently hosted the Blizzard Series and saw Bubba Pollard take home $15,000 in winnings after he took the top spot in the Rowdy Energy Twin 100’s. The event was so popular the track is considering adding it to the calendar for next year.

“We’re looking forward to next year to see if we’ll make it an annual event, and right now it’s leaning towards possibly we will,” said Bryant.

