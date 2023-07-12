MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A trio of South Alabama pitchers were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Jaguars redshirt junior Sam Knowlton was selected in the 12th round (pick #355) by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The righthander was one of just eight players from the Sun Belt Conference selected to workout at MLB Combine in Phoenix leading up to the draft. He finished the 2023 season with a 6.65 earned run average in 15 appearances, including five starts.

South Alabama’s Colson Lawrence was taken in the 13th round (pick #383) by the Miami Malins. The junior righthander is listed as a two-way player. He made a big impact at the plate for the Jags with 11 homeruns. Lawrence attended Hoover High School.

A few picks later in the 13th round, Jags sophomore Jeremy Lee was selected by the Minnesota Twins. As a redshirt sophomore, Lee posted 65 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched.

The Sun Belt Conference saw 20 players selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.