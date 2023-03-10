GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Three golf courses in Gulf Shores were among 20 named to the annual “Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Alabama” list.

Cypress Bend at The Craft Farms Resort was ranked 19th, Cotton Creek at The Craft Farms Resort ranked 18th and Kiva Dunes Golf Course was ranked 14th.

The list is generated by the GolfPass community and “are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the review community throughout the year.”

To be considered, the course must be open to the public and received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for the 2023 list.

“We use GolfPass’ Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course’s weighted subcategory averages.”

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove Golf Club – Falls in Mobile was also selected at number nine.