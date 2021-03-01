2021 South Alabama football schedule announced

South Alabama will travel to Knoxville to play Tennessee on November 20th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama Jaguars will take the field for the first time under new head coach Kane Wommack September 4th when they host Southern Miss.

Following their matchup with Southern Miss, the Jaguars will travel to Ohio to play Bowling Green and return home to play Alcorn State.

The Jaguars will host Louisiana October 2nd in their first Sun Belt game of the season.

“This 2021 schedule presents an exciting opportunity for our players and coaches to begin their focus on preseason preparation,” said first-year South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack. “As the Sun Belt continues to establish itself as a competitive league on the national stage our schedule poses a great challenge to compete against the best in our conference. We also look forward to the versatility of our non-conference schedule as we play four opponents from separate leagues.” South Alabama Athletics

The Sun Belt Championship Game is scheduled for December 4th.

2021 South Alabama Football Schedule