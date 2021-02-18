2021 Blue Wahoos schedule announced, home opener May 11th

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Minor League Baseball is returning to the Gulf Coast!
On Thursday, the Blue Wahoos announced their 2021 schedule, with opening day set for May 4th against the Mississippi Braves.
The Blue Wahoos home opener is set for May 11th, when the team will host the Birmingham Barons at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
With the realignment of minor league baseball, the Blue Wahoos will play in the Double-A South this coming year. The league is made up of teams from the former Southern League, minus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Jackson Generals.
Teams will play 6-game series this season, with Monday’s serving as an off day for travel.
Promotional giveaways and fan capacity limits will be announced at a later date.
The full Blue Wahoos schedule is below:
- May 4-9 at Mississippi Braves
- May 11-16 vs Birmingham Barons
- May 18-23 vs Rocket City Trash Pandas
- May 25-30 at Biloxi Shuckers
- June 1-6 vs Mississippi Braves
- June 8-13 at Chattanooga Lookouts
- June 15-20 vs Montgomery Biscuits
- June 22-27 at Birmingham Barons
- June 29-July 4 vs Biloxi Shuckers
- July 6-11 at Mississippi Braves
- July 13-18 vs Chattanooga Lookouts
- July 20-25 at Montgomery Biscuits
- July 27-August 1 vs Mississippi Braves
- August 3-8 at Biloxi Shuckers
- August 10-15 vs Montgomery Biscuits
- August 17-22 vs Biloxi Shuckers
- August 24-29 at Mississippi Braves
- August 31-September 5 at Montgomery Biscuits
- September 7-12 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
- September 14-19 at Rocket City Trash Pandas