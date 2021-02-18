2021 Blue Wahoos schedule announced, home opener May 11th

The Blue Wahoos home opener is set for May 11th, when the team will host the Birmingham Barons at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Minor League Baseball is returning to the Gulf Coast!

On Thursday, the Blue Wahoos announced their 2021 schedule, with opening day set for May 4th against the Mississippi Braves.

With the realignment of minor league baseball, the Blue Wahoos will play in the Double-A South this coming year. The league is made up of teams from the former Southern League, minus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Jackson Generals.

Teams will play 6-game series this season, with Monday’s serving as an off day for travel.

Promotional giveaways and fan capacity limits will be announced at a later date.

The full Blue Wahoos schedule is below: