2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl rosters released

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl team rosters were released Sunday.

The South team features two Auburn players, Marlon Davidson and Prince Tega Wanogho. The Crimson Tide is well represented, including Rawekwon Davis, Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis and Jared Mayden.

Perhaps the most popular player in this year’s game, quarterback Jalen Hurts will also play for the South team. He will be joined by another highly touted QB Justin Herbert.

Local standout running back Lamical Perine will also play for the South team.

Quarterbacks for the North team include Shae Patterson from Michigan and Jordan Love from Utah State.

The week of practice kicks off Monday, January 20 and runs through the week. The game is Saturday, January 25 at Ladd Peebles Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1:30 p.m.

