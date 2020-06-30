2020 MiLB season officially canceled

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – It’s official, there won’t be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball informed it’s minor league affiliates it won’t be supplying players for the 2020 season.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time inMinor League Baseball Press Release
our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor
League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this
announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to
begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have been creative during the shutdown, turning their stadium into an AirBnB experience and turning the field into a Bubba Watson designed disc golf course on the weekends.
