2020 MiLB season officially canceled

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball informed it's minor league affiliates it won't be supplying players for the 2020 season.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – It’s official, there won’t be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in
our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor
League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this
announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to
begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Minor League Baseball Press Release

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have been creative during the shutdown, turning their stadium into an AirBnB experience and turning the field into a Bubba Watson designed disc golf course on the weekends.

