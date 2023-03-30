MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 17th annual Serve It Up With Love tennis tournament benefitting the Child Advocacy Center is set to begin Sunday, April 2 and run through Tuesday, April 4 at the Mobile Tennis Center.

This is the largest USTA-sanctioned charity tennis tournament in Alabama and won the USTA Alabama Charity Event of the Year award in 2012 and 2021. Registration for the event closes Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m.. You can register on the event’s website.

In the past 15 years, the event has raised more than $1.3 million in proceeds for the Child Advocacy Center, according to the Mobile Sports Authority. Each year, roughly $90,000 to $100,000 is raised making it the largest fundraiser for the charitable organizations.

The mission of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is to be the Mobile community response to the problem of child abuse. Abused children are interviewed here by a specialized, trained team of professionals. Children and their non-offending family members are referred for counseling and prepared for the criminal justice process. Also provided are educational and training programs in child abuse awareness and prevention. Child Advocacy Center Mission Statement

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli caught up with Elaine Henderson, one of the event organizers.

“Tennis is so big in Mobile and Baldwin County,” said Henderson. “That’s why we chose this to be our big event and it remains the largest tennis tournament in the state of Alabama and our largest fundraiser and also because everybody loves children and children are close to our heart and all of the following is an proceeds from this event, will help fund the services which are free to those in the community in need.”

Eli also stopped by the Mobile Tennis Center last week and spoke with Chris Gray, another event organizer.

“I love this event, my family loves this event,” said Gray. “It’s a great family affair. Lots of friends participate. Mobile has a tremendous tennis community. Year over year, I think we sell out on the women’s side, very rarely do we have availability. It’s lots of fun and a tremendous bang for your buck. For $38, we get a T-shirt, we get fed, we get drinks.”

Full Schedule: