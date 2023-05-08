CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A $12 million athletic facility was proposed for Hillcrest High School in Evergreen, according to a release from Conecuh County Schools.

Plans for improvements include the football field, baseball field, training facility, track and field facility, tennis court and softball field.

Phase 1 will include improvements to four of the facilities and is estimated to cost $7 million.

“The goal is to build an unified and connected athletic village unrivaled in high school sports,” reads the release. “Student athletic facilities are long overdue. With Hillcrest High School’s history of wins and titles, for us to continue to achieve championship results, now is the time to honor those accomplishments by pushing forward and providing adequate facilities.”

Baseball field

Next to the Workforce Development Center

upgraded facility to be build on the site of the current softball field

Training facility

Student-athlete development

strength and conditioning programs

locker room and offices

proposed site is at the football stadium

Track & Field facility

proposed site is across from the tennis courts

improvement will include all track and field sports

Tennis court

Three courts proposed to center other facilities on Jaguar Drive

Softball field

proposed site is at the entrance of Jaguar Drive

Provided by Conecuh County Schools

The project has been announced by Superintendent Dr. Bozeman. $6 million will come from federal and state funds, while the other $6 million of funding is “undetermined at this time,” according to the release.