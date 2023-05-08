CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A $12 million athletic facility was proposed for Hillcrest High School in Evergreen, according to a release from Conecuh County Schools.
Plans for improvements include the football field, baseball field, training facility, track and field facility, tennis court and softball field.
Phase 1 will include improvements to four of the facilities and is estimated to cost $7 million.
“The goal is to build an unified and connected athletic village unrivaled in high school sports,” reads the release. “Student athletic facilities are long overdue. With Hillcrest High School’s history of wins and titles, for us to continue to achieve championship results, now is the time to honor those accomplishments by pushing forward and providing adequate facilities.”
Baseball field
- Next to the Workforce Development Center
- upgraded facility to be build on the site of the current softball field
Training facility
- Student-athlete development
- strength and conditioning programs
- locker room and offices
- proposed site is at the football stadium
Track & Field facility
- proposed site is across from the tennis courts
- improvement will include all track and field sports
Tennis court
- Three courts proposed to center other facilities on Jaguar Drive
Softball field
- proposed site is at the entrance of Jaguar Drive
The project has been announced by Superintendent Dr. Bozeman. $6 million will come from federal and state funds, while the other $6 million of funding is “undetermined at this time,” according to the release.