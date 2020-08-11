Local Senior golfer shoots his age, or better, again

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. has not allowed a hit through six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The right-hander retired his first six batters before plunking Austin Slater on the leg to start the third inning. He helped himself out with a nifty defensive play to end that inning when he ran to cover first base on a grounder hit by Mike Yastrzemski, made an off-balance catch and tagged Yastrzemski before falling to the dirt.