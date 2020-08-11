Local Senior golfer shoots his age, or better, again

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Wayne Gardner seems to be getting better with age on the links. Last Friday, the 73-old Gardner shot 71 at Heron Lakes C.C. It was the 50th time that he carded a score that was his age,  or better. Wayne’s did it first in 2015 at the age of 67, when he shot 66.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories