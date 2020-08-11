Local Senior golfer shoots his age, or better, again

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Wayne Gardner seems to be getting better with age on the links. Last Friday, the 73-old Gardner shot 71 at Heron Lakes C.C. It was the 50th time that he carded a score that was his age, or better. Wayne’s did it first in 2015 at the age of 67, when he shot 66.
