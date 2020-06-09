Local racer wins back-to-back Pure Stock Races at Five Flags

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Dunedin-based Highlanders are hoping 20,000 fans will attend Saturday’s Super Rugby Aoteroa match against the Chiefs, the first major rugby match to be played in front of fans since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Super Rugby Aotearoa is the first major rugby union tournament to resume since the COVID-19 outbreak and one of the first major sports events in the world at which there will be no limitation on crowd size.