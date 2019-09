MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile’s Robby Shelton has the clubhouse lead in round 1 of PGA Tour’s Tournament this week at The Greenbrier in White Springs, West Virginia.

Robby fired an opening-round 62 and is 8 under par (-8) in his first tournament as a member of the PGA Tour.

Robby earned his PGA card finishing 2nd on the Korn Ferry Tour. Robby played high school golf at St. Paul’s and college golf at the University of Alabama. He had 2 Korn Ferry victories earlier this year.