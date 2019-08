Former St. Paul’s High School standout Blaine Crim, the Spokane Indians first baseman, has been named the MVP of the Northwest League. Crim led the Northwest League in batting average, slugging, OPS and RBIs while slashing .343/.401/.547 in 50 games. The Indians are a single A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Crim is a 22 year old righthanded hitter who was a 2019 19th round pick as a senior out of Mississippi College.