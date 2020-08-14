LIVE: FHSAA holding meeting regarding the start of fall sports season

The group voted on July 23 to postpone the start of fall sports until August 24

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) is set to hold a meeting Friday morning to discuss the start of the fall sports season.

Back on July 23, the FHSAA Board of Directors voted 11-4 to postpone the start of fall sports until Aug. 24.

The board had originally voted on Jul. 20 in favor of maintaining the state’s July 27 start date for high school fall sports, including football.

As part of Friday’s meeting agenda, the directors are expected to discuss a COVID waiver in which student-athletes would have to sign stating, “Parents and students should be aware of preliminary evidence that suggests student-athletes are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 when participating in sports, especially those sports where physical distancing is not always possible.”

The waiver asks that student-athletes not only notify their parents but coaching staff and/or trainers if they begin to experience any of the symptoms related to coronavirus.

For more items of the FHSAA Board of Director’s agenda, visit their website.

Currently, the state has reported 557,137 total positive cases, of which 82,972 are aged 15 to 24 years old.

