Leflore comes up short in 6A semifinals in Birmingham

AHSAA Basketball

Class 5A Boys’ Semifinals Fairfield 49, LeFlore 44

(AHSAA/WKRG) — An 18-0 rally early in the third quarter sparked Fairfield to a 49-44 victory over Mobile’s LeFlore Rattlers and propelled the Tigers into their first-ever Class 5A state basketball finals.

Fairfield (29-5) closed out day three of the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships being held at the BJCC Legacy Arena with its Class 5A semifinal win and set up an all-Birmingham championship game with Center Point (16-14) Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Coach Maurice Ford’s Tigers were deadlocked at 20-20 early in the third period when Fairfield’s offense took over. Malachi Holt-Bennett’s tip-in gave the Tigers the lead 22-20 and by the time Malik Nathan sank Fairfield’s second trey of the quarter with 25 seconds left, Ford’s team had taken a 38-20 lead.

LeFlore (21-10) clawed back in the fourth period out-scoring Fairfield 21-11 but the Tigers held on to claim the win. Reginald Perry had 13 points and 13 rebounds with a dominating performance – especially on the defensive boards. Isaiah Davis had 14 points, including 6-of-8 at the foul line, Torrance finished with 10 points and Holt-Bennett had nine rebounds, four points and two assists. Nathan had four assists.

