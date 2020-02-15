Late NBA star Kobe Bryant announced as finalist for 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (AP) – Kobe Bryant was one of eight finalists announced yesterday as candidates for enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. Joining Bryant as first-time finalists for the Hall are 15-time All-Stars Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings. Other finalists are Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, five-time Division II women’s coach of the year Barbara Stevens of Bentley and four-time national men’s college coach of the year Eddie Sutton.
