Lamb is All Time Bear

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom. The selections are based not solely on accomplishments in Mobile, but the player’s or coach’s overall career. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



#24

Jake Lamb 3B (2014)

A former star at the University of Washington, Lamb began the 2014 season in Mobile where he hit .318 with 14 home runs in 103 games. He was promoted to AAA and later that season made his major league debut with Arizona. Lamb appeared in the 2017 MLB All Star Game. Currently a career .247 hitter.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs





