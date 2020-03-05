Ladd-Peebles Stadium management company responds to Senior Bowl moving

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The company that manages Ladd-Peebles Stadium is responding to the decision by the Reese’s Senior Bowl to move to a new venue.

The organization decided to relocate the game and practices to Hancock Whitney Stadium, now being constructed on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The President of The Mishkin Group, Joseph Mishkin, released the following statement:

In the transition from the location of its current home of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the University of South Alabama campus, the Ladd Management and Board of Directors want the community to know that we seek the best for this fine sporting event.

We have been committed to making Ladd-Peebles Stadium an outstanding venue for sporting events through the years, and the Senior Bowl has been a significant part of this rich history.

All of us at Ladd will miss this exciting annual football experience, but we look forward to the success of the Senior Bowl in its new location.

We hope this decision will allow Mobile to keep this national event for many years to come. Ladd Peebles-Stadium will continue to serve the community as we grow and change to accommodate Mobile’s sports and entertainment needs.

The Reeses Senior Bowl will relocate in 2021.