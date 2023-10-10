ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — With four weeks remaining in the Alabama high school football regular season, Kyle Stanford is out as the Robertsdale head football coach, a Baldwin County Schools official confirmed to WKRG.

Robertsdale principal Shay White informed Stanford of his decision following the Golden Bears’ loss to Murphy last week. Stanford was in his fifth season leading the Robertsdale program.

Stanford has been relieved of his on-field coaching duties, but will remain as the Robertsdale athletic director. In the Baldwin County Schools system, the head football coach and athletic director roles are a combined position.

Baldwin County Schools released this statement to WKRG Tuesday:

“Mr. Stanford is still and will remain the Athletic Director at Robertsdale High School however, his duties as head football coach will be divided among the current coaching staff for the next four games as we transition our coaching leadership. As Athletic Director, we expect Mr. Stanford will remain a part of the team and work with the school administration to identify a new coach for the 2024 season.“

Stanford met with the Golden Bears football team Tuesday afternoon.

“It has been an unbelievable honor to serve as the Head Football Coach for the past five years,” Stanford said in a statement posted on social media. “Knowing that I represented Robertsdale High, the City of Robertsdale and the entire Central Baldwin community is something that I cherished and took seriously. I will be forever grateful for how you opened up your arms to myself, Rebecca, Priscilla and Killens.”

Robertsdale is 0-6 this season following a loss to Murphy last Thursday. It was the Panthers’ first win of the year.

Stanford was 8-37 in his fifth year leading Robertsdale. He was hired in April of 2019 to replace Chase Smith as head coach.

Robertsdale is on the road for their next three games. The Golden Bears travel to play St. Paul’s (4-2) on Friday, October 13th, then play at Spanish Fort and Mary G. Montgomery. Robertsdale’s final game of the season is Friday, November 11th at home against Baldwin County.

Prior to taking over the Golden Bears program, Stanford spent the previous three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Olive Branch High School in Mississippi. Stanford is a 2007 graduate of Ole Miss.

This story will be updated.