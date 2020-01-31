Katie Sowers trailblazer as 1st woman coach at Super Bowl

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 27: Assistant coach Katie Sowers of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 27, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Big Game – NFL Draft

MIAMI (AP) – Katie Sowers says being the first woman and openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl feels a bit surreal.

She also hopes she’s blazing a path for more to follow.

Sowers says she feels like a broken record but will continue saying that the most important thing is that she not be the last woman or openly gay coach at the Super Bowl.

Simply attending a Super Bowl was Sowers’ dream growing up in Kansas and playing football in the yard with her twin sister. And yes, becoming an NFL head coach is on the San Francisco assistant’s list.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

NFL News

Trending Stories

2019 NFL Draft