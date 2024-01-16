MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After leading South Alabama for three seasons, Kane Wommack will take over as the defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama. The move comes on the heels of Kalen DeBoer being named the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

Wommack’s professional past and personal relationship with DeBoer was a main factor in his decision to leave Mobile — the two worked together in 2019 while coaching opposite sides of the ball at Indiana.

“Kalen DeBoer and I have always had such great appreciation for one another, professionally and personally. He is one of my closest friends in the business. I trust him as much as I probably do anybody in this profession,” Wommack told WKRG on Tuesday. “I believe in him as a coach. I believe him as a person and human being and we always knew that if there was a chance to get to work together one day, that was something that we at least wanted to explore and just felt like the stars aligned to be able to do it here at Alabama.”

Wommack met with South Alabama’s staff and players Tuesday morning to inform them of his decision to leave for Alabama. After an exit interview with Joel Erdmann, Wommack left for Tuscaloosa to begin working on Tide’s staff.

“Unfortunately, the hard part about this profession is it moves so fast that you don’t get to take the individual time one-on-one with each person on the way out to show your appreciation and to get to kind of have some of those moments where you get to connect,” Wommack said of his quick departure. “On the front end you’re trying to have those conversations and then on the back end, you’re trying to do what’s best for the next opportunity.”

Wommack will be immediately tasked with recruiting and retaining top talent on the Alabama roster. With several Tide players in the transfer portal and recruiting at it’s busiest time, DeBoer is working with an urgency to complete the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

“There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do to make sure we maximize our opportunity at Alabama in 2024,” Wommack said. “There’ll be some sleepless nights here for the next few weeks, months, but that’s what we signed up for and that’s why we do what we do.”

Wommack finishes with a 22-16 overall record in three years as the South Alabama head coach. He led the Jags to consecutive bowl games, including the program’s first ever postseason win in the 68 Ventures Bowl last month.

“South Alabama is a very special program and there were very few opportunities that I would have left for, and this was certainly one of them. But one of the most exciting things about this program is knowing that there was a commitment to be great in Mobile and relevant in the college football stage, and that’s what this job has become,” Wommack said.

Jags athletic director Joel Erdmann looks to replace Wommack within the week. A handful of South Alabama players have taken to social media to advocate for current offensive coordinator Major Applewhite to be promoted. Applewhite has previously head coaching experience at Houston.