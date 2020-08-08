Skip to content
Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss
Sports
Posted:
Aug 8, 2020 / 07:56 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 8, 2020 / 07:56 AM CDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss.
