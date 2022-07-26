MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — National Football League Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. A salary has not been released.

Jones, 33, joins a Buccaneers offense featured by soon-to-be 45-year-old Tom Brady who already had the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw to. Brady will have one of the more prolific wide receivers in the league’s history entering his 22nd season in the NFL.

Jones leads all active players in receiving yards (13,330), trails only Jerry Rice with three 1,500-yard seasons, is a seven-time Pro-Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. Jones was released from the Tennessee Titans in March after scoring just one touchdown along with 434 yards in 10 games played, both career lows.

Before his professional days, Jones played at the University of Alabama where he was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2008, won a BCS national championship in 2009 and earned several All-American honors.

Jones is from Foley, Ala. where he attended Foley High School earning a spot in the annual Under Armour All-America game ranked as a five-star and the No. 1 wide receiver in the country in 2008 by Rivals.

Before Tennessee, Jones spent his first 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after getting drafted by the franchise sixth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Jones ranks first in franchise history for receptions (848), yards (12,896), receptions per game (6.3) and yards per game (95.5). Jones ranks second in targets (1,320) and touchdowns (60).

Jones will join another former Falcon in Russell Gage who signed with the Buccaneers in March on a three-year, $30 million deal. Jones leads the NFL in receiving yards since 2014, while Evans leads the league in touchdown receptions (75). Brady now has both in his receiving corps.