Julio Jones runs 20 MPH during touchdown run

The Falcons beat the Eagles Sunday night 24-20.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley’s Julio Jones had a huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Jones caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons 24-20 win.

His biggest catch of the night came late in the game, when Jones caught a short pass from Matt Ryan and took off 54 yards to the end zone.

During the run, Jones was running an impressive 20 miles per hour.

On Sunday night, Jones also passed Roddy White to become the Falcons all-time leader in receiving yards.

