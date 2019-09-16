Julio Jones runs 20 MPH during touchdown run

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Falcons beat the Eagles Sunday night 24-20.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley’s Julio Jones had a huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Jones caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons 24-20 win.

His biggest catch of the night came late in the game, when Jones caught a short pass from Matt Ryan and took off 54 yards to the end zone.

During the run, Jones was running an impressive 20 miles per hour.

Julio Jones hit a staggering 20 MPH 💨 on that catch-and-run for six.#NextGenStats, powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/ikyf4nAAfC — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 16, 2019

On Sunday night, Jones also passed Roddy White to become the Falcons all-time leader in receiving yards.